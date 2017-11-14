Around Town (11/14/2017)

Free Car Seat Inspection in Los Banos
The Los Banos Police Department will partner with AAA of Los Banos and the California Highway Patrol for a free car seat inspection event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at 919 W. Pacheco Blvd. There will also be certified installers present to help explain the proper way to use and install car seats. To schedule an appointment, call 209-656-3065.
Holiday Bazaar in Le Grand
The 28th Annual Holiday Bazaar of the United Methodist Church from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 18 in Baxter Hall behind the Church at 13065 Adams St., Le Grand. There will be a bake shop, pantry, garden shop and craft and variety shop. For more information, call 209-389-4651.
Descendancy Research
Jennifer McDonald, president of the Genealogical Society of Stanislaus County will be speaking on “Descendancy Research” which has led to many great discoveries from prized family photos to unlocking key genealogy “brick walls.” The meeting is set for 1 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Merced County Genealogical Society meeting in the Gracey Room, Merced County Library, 2100 O St., Merced. Membership is not required to attend.
ReStore Grand Opening in Atwater
Habitat for Humanity of Merced County will be having a grand-opening ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new ReStore at 1230 Broadway Ave., Atwater at 10 a.m. Dec. 2 The public is invited. For more information, call 209-726-0850.
Merced Winter Fest
Merced Winter Fest, a benefit show for the David Carmon Educational Foundation, is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St., Merced. For more information or to get tickets 209-298-2696.
Los Banos Canned Food Drive
Los Banos Mayor Mike Villalta and Police Chief Gary Brizzee are challenging the Los Banos community to donate 15,000 canned goods between now and Dec. 22 as part of the Police Department’s fourth annual food drive. If the department collects the 15,000 cans or more, the mayor and police chief will shave their heads. Cans can be dropped off at the department, 945 Fifth St., Los Banos. For more information, call 209-827-7070.
Dance Class for Seniors
Merced Academy of Dance hosts "Rhythm and Movement Class for Seniors" every Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. during the academic school year at Merced Multicultural Center at 645 W. Main St. The class benefits all who wish to improve mobility, balance, strength, mood and overall quality of life in a friendly community environment. The cost is $10 for drop-in and care partners are free. For more information, call Jane at 209-777-3295.
