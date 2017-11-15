Around Town (11/15/2017)

Red Kettle Kick-off Luncheon
The Salvation Army Los Banos Corps will hold its Red Kettle Kick-off Luncheon at noon Thursday Espanas Bar & Grill, 1460 E Pacheco Blvd, Los Banos. This event kicks the bell-ringing season and will benefit families on the Westside of Merced County.
Photography Exhibit Opening Reception
UC Merced will host an opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 16 at the UC Merced Kolligian Library, second floor. Reception is free and open to the public. for a photography exhibit entitled Transitions: Portraits of a Decade-Long Journey by photographer Roger Wyan. Exhibit runs through January. 2018.
Laura Ellis Concert in Los Banos
The Los Banos Arts Council will host Laura Ellis Jazz trio in concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 Fifth St., Los Banos. Tickets will be available at the door for $20 or $5 for students. For more information, call 209-826-6132.
Open Mic Night in Merced
The Lens 360 & Chance Productions will host a second “Open Mic” to benefit the community at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lens 360, 1729 Canal St. Merced. All ages welcome. Raffle prizes available. Good fun for the whole family. Sign ups begin 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 209-277-2221 or 209-410-1307.
Read and Succeed
The Merced County Literacy Program will be offering orientation and training for volunteers who would like to become tutors in Merced County and surrounding counties. Orientation will be held on Nov. 28 at the Merced County Library from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Training will take place on Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Merced County Library. To join the force of volunteers who help adults advance their reading, writing, or math skills call Shirelle King at 209-385-7391 or email shirelle.king@mercedcountylibrary.com.
Atwater Christmas Parade
The Atwater Chamber of Commerce will host the Atwater Annual Christmas Parade at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 in downtown Atwater. For more information, call 209-761-8757 or email info@atwaterchamberofcommerce.com.
Bake Sale to Benefit Animals
New Beginnings for Animals is having its annual Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 9 at Christina’s Fine Clothing in the Bear Creek Galleria, corner of Bear Creek and G Street in Merced. Baked items will be available as well as gift baskets. All proceeds go to benefit Merced County animals. For more information call 209-769-8953.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments