Around Town (11/16/2017)

Merced County Republican Women
Merced County Republican Women Federated will meet on Nov. 20 at the Branding Iron Restaurant, 640 W. 16th St. The speaker will be Dr. Joseph Brocato. He will talk about The Medal of Honor: Ordinary People, Uncommon Heroes. The cost is $19 which includes lunch. Social time begins at 11:30 a.m. and lunch is served at noon. We do request those planning to attend make a reservation by today by calling 209-723-8584 or by email to mtzw@aol.com.
Red Kettle Kick-off Luncheon
The Salvation Army Los Banos Corps will hold its Red Kettle Kick-off Luncheon at noon today at Espanas Bar & Grill, 1460 E Pacheco Blvd, Los Banos. This event kicks the bell-ringing season and will benefit families on the Westside of Merced County.
Art and Spirits Fun Night
Arbor Gallery will host Art and Spirits Fun Night featuring Ethel Nelson to benefit the Merced Arts Center at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at the MAC, 645 West Main St., Merced. For more information, call 209-388-1090.
Holiday Bazaar in Le Grand
The 28th Annual Holiday Bazaar of the United Methodist Church from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdayin Baxter Hall behind the Church at 13065 Adams St., Le Grand. There will be a bake shop, pantry, garden shop and craft and variety shop. For more information, call 209-389-4651.
Mercy Medical Center Merced Foundation
The Mercy Medical Center Merced Foundation will host a basic needs supply drive to benefit JMJ Maternity Homes on #GivingTuesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 28 at the following locations: Mercy Medical Center, 333 Mercy Ave., Mercy Outpatient Center, 2740 M St., Family Care Clinic, 315 E. 13th St. For more information, call 209-564-4200 or visit www.supportmercymerced.org.
Christmas Craft Fair
The Central Presbyterian Church will host annual Christmas Craft Fair at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 2 at 1920 Canal St., Merced. Free Admission. Shoppers can enjoy free hot cider while they browse more than 40 local vendors. Stop on by on your way to the parade.
Hometown Christmas parade
The Active 20-30 Club of Merced No. 53 will host the 23rd annual Hometown Christmas parade “A Storybook Christmas” to benefit Merced County children at 11 a.m. Dec. 2 along Main Street between G and O streets in downtown Merced. For more information, visit www.mercedchristmasparade.com.
