Around Town (11/17/2017)

Descendancy Research
Jennifer McDonald, president of the Genealogical Society of Stanislaus County will be speaking on “Descendancy Research” which has led to many great discoveries from prized family photos to unlocking key genealogy “brick walls.” The meeting is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at the Merced County Genealogical Society meeting in the Gracey Room, Merced County Library, 2100 O St., Merced. Membership is not required to attend.
Junior Fair Board Applicants Sought
The Merced County Fair is seeking teens (14 – 19 years old) who are residents of Merced County to serve on its 2018 Junior Fair Board. Applications are due on Nov. 30 and are available online at www.MercedCountyFair.com or at the Fair Administration office located at 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Merced. Questions? Call 209-722-1506.
Livingston Christmas Parade & Gift Fair
Livingston hosts its 16th annual Lighted Christmas Parade and Gift Fair on Dec. 8. The fair opens at 5 p.m. on Main Street and the parade gets underway at 7 p.m. at Memorial Park, near Main and D Streets. Activities include Christmas caroling in the streets, a walk through the “Court of Trees Lighted Christmas Tree Forest,” as well as the gift fair and parade. Vendor space is available for $25 for non-food spaces. Parade entries are free. This year’s theme is “The Wonder of Christmas Morning.” Entry forms and booth applications are available at City Hall, 1416 C St., Livingston, or online at www.livingstoncity.com. For more information, call 209-394-8830.
Christmas Crafts Fair
The La Grange Odd Fellows will host the third annual Christmas Crafts Fair to benefit the Lafayette Lodge No. 65, IOOF from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 9 at the IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. For more information, call Patty 209-604-4444.
Los Banos Canned Food Drive
Los Banos Mayor Mike Villalta and Police Chief Gary Brizzee are challenging the Los Banos community to donate 15,000 canned goods between now and Dec. 22 as part of the Police Department’s fourth annual food drive. If the department collects the 15,000 cans or more, the mayor and police chief will shave their heads. Cans can be dropped off at the department, 945 Fifth St., Los Banos. For more information, call 209-827-7070.
