Around Town (11/18/2017)

Fall Festival Italian Dinner
The Los Banos United Methodist Church presents its annual Fall Festival Italian Dinner and Silent Auction to aid in the church’s worldwide works and missions. The dinner will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday at 1031 Iowa Ave., Los Banos. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. For additional information, call Gregg Rice at 209-761-2737.
Descendancy Research
Jennifer McDonald, president of the Genealogical Society of Stanislaus County will be speaking on “Descendancy Research” which has led to many great discoveries from prized family photos to unlocking key genealogy “brick walls.” The meeting is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at the Merced County Genealogical Society meeting in the Gracey Room, Merced County Library, 2100 O St., Merced. Membership is not required to attend.
Laura Ellis Concert in Los Banos
The Los Banos Arts Council will host Laura Ellis Jazz trio in concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 Fifth St., Los Banos. Tickets will be available at the door for $20 or $5 for students. For more information, call 209-826-6132.
Court of Trees Lighted Christmas Tree Forest
Livingston hosts its fourth annual “Court of Trees Lighted Christmas Tree Forest” at the Old Court Theater in downtown Livingston. Trees are $30 and the city provides the 6 to 7-foot tall Douglas firs, as well as the lights decorations. The deadline to order a tree is 5 p.m. Dec. 4 or until the trees are sold out. The Lighted Christmas Tree Forest opens Dec. 8 to Christmas Day. Entry forms are available at City Hall, 1416 C St., or online at www.livingstoncity.com. For more information contact Livingston Recreation at 209-394-8830.
Human Rights Event in Merced
The 69th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights will be commemorated Dec. 7. There will be panel discussions regarding the state of law enforcement, healthcare and access to food and shelter in Merced at the United Methodist Church of Merced, 899 Yosemite Parkway in the Fireside Room. Registration and refreshments start at 4:30 p.m. and forums begin at 5 p.m. For more information, contact Jason Flores at wizmo16@hotmail.com or Fernando Chirino fcorteschirino@ucmerced.edu.
Pancake Breakfast with Santa
El Capitan’s baseball program hosts its annual pancake breakfast from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 9 at the El Capitan High School cafeteria, 100 Farmland Ave., Merced. Cost is $6 per plate and includes pancakes, sausage, fruit, coffee, juice and a photo with Santa. Proceeds benefit the Gaucho baseball program. For more information, contact 209-658-0981.
