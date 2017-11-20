Around Town (11/20/2017)

Open Mic Night in Merced
The Lens 360 & Chance Productions will host a second “Open Mic” to benefit the community at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lens 360, 1729 Canal St. Merced. All ages welcome. Raffle prizes available. Good fun for the whole family. Sign ups begin 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 209-277-2221 or 209-410-1307.
Read and Succeed
The Merced County Literacy Program will be offering orientation and training for volunteers who would like to become tutors in Merced County and surrounding counties. Orientation will be held on Nov. 28 at the Merced County Library from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Training will take place on Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Merced County Library. To join the force of volunteers who help adults advance their reading, writing, or math skills call Shirelle King at 209-385-7391 or email shirelle.king@mercedcountylibrary.com.
Christmas Open House
The public is invited to the 33rd annual Christmas Open House at the Courthouse Museum from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 3. They have “decked the halls” and filled the rooms of the historic building with more than 73 Christmas trees. Treats and traditional Courthouse eggnog will be served. Live entertainment will be performed. The event is free to the public and the Courthouse Museum is located at 21st and N Streets, Merced. The Christmas tree exhibit will run through Dec. 30. Call the museum office at 209-723-2401.
Bake Sale to Benefit Animals
New Beginnings for Animals is having its annual Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 9 at Christina’s Fine Clothing in the Bear Creek Galleria, corner of Bear Creek and G Street in Merced. Baked items will be available as well as gift baskets. All proceeds go to benefit Merced County animals. For more information call 209-769-8953.
Holiday Bazaar
United Methodist Women of Merced are having their annual Holiday Bazaar at 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at 899 Yosemite Parkway, Merced.. Luncheon held at noon. For tickets, call Joyce Hambley at 209-617-8119.
Christmas Tour of Homes
The 25th annual Christmas Tour of Homes, hosted by New Beginnings, is set for noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 10. Target gift card and a lunch for a separate fee will be available at Gateway Gardens. Tour tickets cost $15 and can be obtained in Merced at Christina’s Fine clothing, Santa Fe Pet Hospital and Valley Animal Hospital and in Atwater at Expressions of Love Floral. Lunch reservations are recommended and may be made by calling 209-384-3797. For more information call 209-769-8953.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
