Around Town (11/21/2017)

Merced City Fire battles a house fire that killed a pet

A large fire broke out west of downtown Merced on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, killing a family pet and displacing four people. The fire reported at about 4:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 19th Street, at the intersection with R Street, Merced Fire Capt. Nathan Frankhauser said. Here's a look from the point of view of the fire crews.