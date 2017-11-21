Around Town (11/21/2017)

Christmas Craft Fair
The Central Presbyterian Church will host annual Christmas Craft Fair at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 2 at 1920 Canal St., Merced. Free Admission. Shoppers can enjoy free hot cider while they browse more than 40 local vendors. Stop on by on your way to the parade.
Human Rights Event in Merced
The 69th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights will be commemorated Dec. 7. There will be panel discussions regarding the state of law enforcement, healthcare and access to food and shelter in Merced at the United Methodist Church of Merced, 899 Yosemite Parkway in the Fireside Room. Registration and refreshments start at 4:30 p.m. and forums begin at 5 p.m. For more information, contact Jason Flores at wizmo16@hotmail.com or Fernando Chirino fcorteschirino@ucmerced.edu.
Holiday Concert & Sing-A-Long
The Merced College Music Department will host their annual Holiday Concert & Sing-A-Long to benefit The Merced College Concert Band at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Merced College Theatre 3600 M St., Merced California. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. For more information, please call 209-384-6284.
Merced United Methodist Women
The 87th annual bazaar of the Merced United Methodist Women will be held on Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 899 Yosemite Parkway. Included will be homemade jams and jellies, candy, baked goods, cheese balls, arts and attic treasures, a Christmas room, boutique, Hmong crafts and egg rolls, a silent auction and Mattie's Tea room. A luncheon will be served at noon for $10. Call Joyce at 209-617-6119 for tickets and/or more information.
Christmas Crafts Fair
The La Grange Odd Fellows will host the third annual Christmas Crafts Fair to benefit the Lafayette Lodge No. 65, IOOF from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 9 at the IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. For more information, call Patty 209-604-4444.
Los Banos Canned Food Drive
Los Banos Mayor Mike Villalta and Police Chief Gary Brizzee are challenging the Los Banos community to donate 15,000 canned goods between now and Dec. 22 as part of the Police Department’s fourth annual food drive. If the department collects the 15,000 cans or more, the mayor and police chief will shave their heads. Cans can be dropped off at the department, 945 Fifth St., Los Banos. For more information, call 209-827-7070.
