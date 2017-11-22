Around Town (11/22/2017)

ReStore Grand Opening in Atwater
Habitat for Humanity of Merced County will be having a grand-opening ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new ReStore at 1230 Broadway Ave., Atwater at 10 a.m. Dec. 2 The public is invited. For more information, call 209-726-0850.
Hometown Christmas parade
The Active 20-30 Club of Merced No. 53 will host the 23rd annual Hometown Christmas parade “A Storybook Christmas” to benefit Merced County children at 11 a.m. Dec. 2 along Main Street between G and O streets in downtown Merced. For more information, visit www.mercedchristmasparade.com.
Annual poinsettia sale
The Atwater-Winton Lions Club is holding their 12th Annual poinsettia sale until Dec. 7. The price this year is $12, which will be delivered to your home on Dec. 11. Funds are used for the many local projects the club supports. To get your name on the list, call Kay at 209-358-0044 or Connie at 209-358-1668.
Sierra Club Potluck and Awards
The Merced Group of the Sierra Club will hold its annual potluck and awards banquet on Dec. 9 at the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 1455 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced. The evening’s program is presented by local professional photographer and mountain guide, Jay Sousa, who will share images and stories from his many outings in Yosemite's backcountry. For more information, call 209-723-4747.
A Winter Gift Concert
The Los Banos Arts Council will host a concert at 4 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 5th St., Los Banos. “A Winter Gift” is presented by three of the premier Celtic Harpists in the world. Patrick Ball, Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter perform Celtic legends, along with Irish and English literature woven together with beloved and rare pieces of holiday music. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Students and kids $5 and general admission is $20. For more information, call 209-826-6132.
Holiday Dance Social
A Holiday Dance will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Merced Senior Community Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. The cost is $8 per person. For more information, call 209-723-0839 or 209-628-0683.
