Around Town

Around Town (11/23/2017)

Sun-Star Staff

November 23, 2017 03:53 AM

November 23, 2017

Read and Succeed

The Merced County Literacy Program will be offering orientation and training for volunteers who would like to become tutors in Merced County and surrounding counties. Orientation will be held on Tuesday at the Merced County Library from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Training will take place on Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Merced County Library. To join the force of volunteers who help adults advance their reading, writing, or math skills call Shirelle King at 209-385-7391 or email shirelle.king@mercedcountylibrary.com.

Little League Registration in Los Banos

Registration is underway for Little League in Los Banos. Before Dec. 1, players can register online at www.losbanoslittleleague.com. Two walk-up registration events are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 2 and Dec. 16 in the Walmart parking lot in Los Banos, 1575 Pacheco Boulevard. Registration fee is $85 if you register online before Dec. 1. On Dec. 2, registration is $100 per player. Family discounts are available. For more information, call 209-675-3602 or 209-270-1414.

Merced High Alumni Lunch

Merced High classmates from1945 to 1955 are invited to join the '48 Class sponsors at their monthly lunch at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 6 at the Elks Lodge, 1910 M St., Merced.

Livingston Christmas Parade & Gift Fair

Livingston hosts its 16th annual Lighted Christmas Parade and Gift Fair on Dec. 8. The fair opens at 5 p.m. on Main Street and the parade gets underway at 7 p.m. at Memorial Park, near Main and D Streets. Activities include Christmas caroling in the streets, a walk through the “Court of Trees Lighted Christmas Tree Forest,” as well as the gift fair and parade. Vendor space is available for $25 for non-food spaces. Parade entries are free. This year’s theme is “The Wonder of Christmas Morning.” Entry forms and booth applications are available at City Hall, 1416 C St., Livingston, or online at www.livingstoncity.com. For more information, call 209-394-8830.

Pancake Breakfast with Santa

El Capitan’s baseball program hosts its annual pancake breakfast from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 9 at the El Capitan High School cafeteria, 100 Farmland Ave., Merced. Cost is $6 per plate and includes pancakes, sausage, fruit, coffee, juice and a photo with Santa. Proceeds benefit the Gaucho baseball program. For more information, contact 209-658-0981.

If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.

