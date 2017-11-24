Around Town (11/24/2017)

Mercy Medical Center Merced Foundation
The Mercy Medical Center Merced Foundation will host a basic needs supply drive to benefit JMJ Maternity Homes on #GivingTuesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the following locations: Mercy Medical Center, 333 Mercy Ave., Mercy Outpatient Center, 2740 M St., Family Care Clinic, 315 E. 13th St. For more information, call 209-564-4200 or visit www.supportmercymerced.org.
Christmas Open House
The public is invited to the 33rd annual Christmas Open House at the Courthouse Museum from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 3. They have “decked the halls” and filled the rooms of the historic building with more than 73 Christmas trees. Treats and traditional Courthouse eggnog will be served. Live entertainment will be performed. The event is free to the public and the Courthouse Museum is located at 21st and N Streets, Merced. The Christmas tree exhibit will run through Dec. 30. Call the museum office at 209-723-2401.
Court of Trees Lighted Christmas Tree Forest
Livingston hosts its fourth annual “Court of Trees Lighted Christmas Tree Forest” at the Old Court Theater in downtown Livingston. Trees are $30 and the city provides the 6 to 7-foot tall Douglas firs, as well as the lights decorations. The deadline to order a tree is 5 p.m. Dec. 4 or until the trees are sold out. The Lighted Christmas Tree Forest opens Dec. 8 to Christmas Day. Entry forms are available at City Hall, 1416 C St., or online at www.livingstoncity.com. For more information contact Livingston Recreation at 209-394-8830.
Holiday Concert & Sing-A-Long
The Merced College Music Department will host their annual Holiday Concert & Sing-A-Long to benefit The Merced College Concert Band at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Merced College Theatre 3600 M St., Merced California. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. For more information, please call 209-384-6284.
Bake Sale to Benefit Animals
New Beginnings for Animals is having its annual Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 9 at Christina’s Fine Clothing in the Bear Creek Galleria, corner of Bear Creek and G Street in Merced. Baked items will be available as well as gift baskets. All proceeds go to benefit Merced County animals. For more information call 209-769-8953.
