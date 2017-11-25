Around Town (11/25/2017)

Junior Fair Board Applicants Sought
The Merced County Fair is seeking teens (14 – 19 years old) who are residents of Merced County to serve on its 2018 Junior Fair Board. Applications are due on Nov. 30 and are available online at www.MercedCountyFair.com or at the Fair Administration office located at 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Merced. Questions? Call 209-722-1506.
Atwater Christmas Parade
The Atwater Chamber of Commerce will host the Atwater Annual Christmas Parade at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 in downtown Atwater. For more information, call 209-761-8757 or email info@atwaterchamberofcommerce.com.
Holiday Bazaar
United Methodist Women of Merced are having their annual Holiday Bazaar at 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at 899 Yosemite Parkway, Merced.. Luncheon held at noon. For tickets, call Joyce Hambley at 209-617-8119.
Christmas Crafts Fair
The La Grange Odd Fellows will host the third annual Christmas Crafts Fair to benefit the Lafayette Lodge No. 65, IOOF from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 9 at the IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. For more information, call Patty 209-604-4444.
Benefit Golf Tournament
The American Legion Post 83 will host the Merced Volunteers Benefit Golf Tournament at 1 p.m. Dec. 9 at Rancho Del Rey Golf Course, Atwater. The event benefits The Merced Volunteers Baseball Team. For more information, call Ed Benes at 209-658-2663.
Los Banos Canned Food Drive
Los Banos Mayor Mike Villalta and Police Chief Gary Brizzee are challenging the Los Banos community to donate 15,000 canned goods between now and Dec. 22 as part of the Police Department’s fourth annual food drive. If the department collects the 15,000 cans or more, the mayor and police chief will shave their heads. Cans can be dropped off at the department, 945 Fifth St., Los Banos. For more information, call 209-827-7070.
Dance Class for Seniors
Merced Academy of Dance hosts "Rhythm and Movement Class for Seniors" every Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. during the academic school year at Merced Multicultural Center at 645 W. Main St. The class benefits all who wish to improve mobility, balance, strength, mood and overall quality of life in a friendly community environment. The cost is $10 for drop-in and care partners are free. For more information, call Jane at 209-777-3295.
