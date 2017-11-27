Around Town (11/27/2017)

Little League Registration in Los Banos
Registration is underway for Little League in Los Banos. Before Dec. 1, players can register online at www.losbanoslittleleague.com. Two walk-up registration events are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 2 and Dec. 16 in the Walmart parking lot in Los Banos, 1575 Pacheco Boulevard. Registration fee is $85 if you register online before Dec. 1. On Dec. 2, registration is $100 per player. Family discounts are available. For more information, call 209-675-3602 or 209-270-1414.
Human Rights Event in Merced
The 69th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights will be commemorated Dec. 7. There will be panel discussions regarding the state of law enforcement, healthcare and access to food and shelter in Merced at the United Methodist Church of Merced, 899 Yosemite Parkway in the Fireside Room. Registration and refreshments start at 4:30 p.m. and forums begin at 5 p.m. For more information, contact Jason Flores at wizmo16@hotmail.com or Fernando Chirino fcorteschirino@ucmerced.edu.
Holiday Dance Social
A Holiday Dance will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Merced Senior Community Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. The cost is $8 per person. For more information, call 209-723-0839 or 209-628-0683.
A Winter Gift Concert
The Los Banos Arts Council will host a concert at 4 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 5th St., Los Banos. “A Winter Gift” is presented by three of the premier Celtic Harpists in the world. Patrick Ball, Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter perform Celtic legends, along with Irish and English literature woven together with beloved and rare pieces of holiday music. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Students and kids $5 and general admission is $20. For more information, call 209-826-6132.
Christmas Tour of Homes
The 25th annual Christmas Tour of Homes, hosted by New Beginnings, is set for noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 10. Target gift card and a lunch for a separate fee will be available at Gateway Gardens. Tour tickets cost $15 and can be obtained in Merced at Christina’s Fine clothing, Santa Fe Pet Hospital and Valley Animal Hospital and in Atwater at Expressions of Love Floral. Lunch reservations are recommended and may be made by calling 209-384-3797. For more information call 209-769-8953.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
