Around Town (11/28/2017)

Distracted driving leads to rollover crash on West Sandy Mush Road, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol investigates the scene of a single vehicle rollover crash on West Sandy Mush Road in Merced County, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. According to Sgt. Steven Lewis, the female driver was traveling westbound on West Sandy Mush Road when she became distracted and allowed her vehicle to travel off the shoulder of the road, lost control and overturned blocking both lanes. According to CHP the driver, a Merced County resident believed to be in her 60s, suffered minor injuries and was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.