Around Town (11/28/2017)

Really Big Show
Arbor Gallery Artists have been busy creating large paintings for the Really Big Show on the second floor of the Merced Art Center at 645 W. Main St., Merced. The show will open Friday and will continue through January 2018. A reception will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
CASA Fundraiser
CASA of Merced County is hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser Saturday at the Merced Applebee's Grill & Bar. Tickets are on sale at the CASA office at 2824 Park Ave, Suite A, for $10 each. Ticket includes: pancakes, bacon, and choice of unlimited coffee, juice, or milk. Santa will be there as well! Call 209-722-2272 for more information.
Never miss a local story.
Christmas Craft Fair
The Central Presbyterian Church will host annual Christmas Craft Fair at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 1920 Canal St., Merced. Free Admission. Shoppers can enjoy free hot cider while they browse more than 40 local vendors. Stop on by on your way to the parade.
Farmers Insurance Group
Women who have worked at the Farmers Insurance Group regional office are invited to lunch at 11 a.m. Dec. 7, at DiCicco’s, Fahren Park Plaza, 3360 N. Highway 59, Merced. Bring a toy for Toys for Tots collection. The lunch is $15 cash. For more information or reservations, call 209-723-4317.
Merced United Methodist Women
The 87th annual bazaar of the Merced United Methodist Women will be held on Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 899 Yosemite Parkway. Included will be homemade jams and jellies, candy, baked goods, cheese balls, arts and attic treasures, a Christmas room, boutique, Hmong crafts and egg rolls, a silent auction and Mattie's Tea room. A luncheon will be served at noon for $10. Call Joyce at 209-617-6119 for tickets and/or more information.
Art and Spirits
Arbor Gallery will host Art and Spirits to benefit the Merced Multicultural Arts Center at 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at the MAC, 645 W. Main St., Merced. A delightful snowman and snow woman will be featured by Arbor Gallery artist Jackie Anderson. For more information, call Bo at 209-388-1090.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments