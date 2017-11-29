Around Town (11/29/2017)

Hamburger Night
The Atwater VFW Post 9946 presents Hamburger Night every Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at 1390 Broadway in the Memorial Building in Atwater. For more information, call 209-358-7224. All proceeds are used for supporting our Veterans.
ReStore Grand Opening in Atwater
Habitat for Humanity of Merced County will be having a grand-opening ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new ReStore at 1230 Broadway Ave., Atwater at 10 a.m. Saturday The public is invited. For more information, call 209-726-0850.
Annual poinsettia sale
The Atwater-Winton Lions Club is holding their 12th Annual poinsettia sale until Dec. 7. The price this year is $12, which will be delivered to your home on Dec. 11. Funds are used for the many local projects the club supports. To get your name on the list, call Kay at 209-358-0044 or Connie at 209-358-1668.
Holiday Book Sale
The Friends of the Library will have a holiday book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at 2100 O St., Merced. Proceeds benefit Merced County Public Library.
Holiday Artisan Fair
The Merced County Arts Council will host its 6th annual Holiday Artisan Fair to benefit The MCAC from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 9 and noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Multicultural Arts Center 645 Main St., Merced. For more information, call 209-388-1090.
Pancake Breakfast with Santa
El Capitan’s baseball program hosts its annual pancake breakfast from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 9 at the El Capitan High School cafeteria, 100 Farmland Ave., Merced. Cost is $6 per plate and includes pancakes, sausage, fruit, coffee, juice and a photo with Santa. Proceeds benefit the Gaucho baseball program. For more information, contact 209-658-0981.
Holiday Concert in Los Banos
The Los Banos Arts Council presents Patrick Ball, Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter, three of the world's premier celtic harpists will perform a holiday concert "A Winter Gift" at 4 p.m. Dec. 10 the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 5th St., Los Banos. Tickets are $20 general, $5. students and kids. To buy tickets go to brownpapertickets.com or call 209-826-6132.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
