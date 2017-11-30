Around Town (11/30/2017)

Around Town

Downtown Christmas Parade

The Los Banos Chamber of Commerce will host the 2017 downtown Christmas parade at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1. For more information, call 209-826-2495.

Hometown Christmas parade

The Active 20-30 Club of Merced No. 53 will host the 23rd annual Hometown Christmas parade “A Storybook Christmas” to benefit Merced County children at 11 a.m. Dec. 2 along Main Street between G and O streets in downtown Merced. For more information, visit www.mercedchristmasparade.com.

Makers Market

The Los Banos Arts Council will host Makers Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 Fifth St., Los Banos. Arts and crafts and music will be on display. Food and drinks will be available.

Merced High Alumni Lunch

Merced High classmates from1945 to 1955 are invited to join the '48 Class sponsors at their monthly lunch at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 6 at the Elks Lodge, 1910 M St., Merced.

Livingston Christmas Parade & Gift Fair

Livingston hosts its 16th annual Lighted Christmas Parade and Gift Fair on Dec. 8. The fair opens at 5 p.m. on Main Street and the parade gets underway at 7 p.m. at Memorial Park, near Main and D Streets. Activities include Christmas caroling in the streets, a walk through the “Court of Trees Lighted Christmas Tree Forest,” as well as the gift fair and parade. Vendor space is available for $25 for non-food spaces. Parade entries are free. This year’s theme is “The Wonder of Christmas Morning.” Entry forms and booth applications are available at City Hall, 1416 C St., Livingston, or online at www.livingstoncity.com. For more information, call 209-394-8830.

Xmas Pot Luck

A Christmas pot-luck luncheon for members and their guests is scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 20 at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. If members have not already signed up for the luncheon and plan on attending, please call Reba at 209-357-8206.

If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.

