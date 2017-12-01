Around Town (12/01/2017)

Schechter to be sworn in as judge
Jeanne E. Schechter will be sworn in as the newest judge appointed to the Merced County Superior Court bench. The investiture ceremony takes place at 4 p.m. Friday on the second floor of Merced City Hall, 678 W. 18th St., Merced. The public is invited to attend. A short reception will follow the ceremony.
Atwater Christmas Parade
The Atwater Chamber of Commerce will host the Atwater Annual Christmas Parade at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 in downtown Atwater. For more information, call 209-761-8757 or email info@atwaterchamberofcommerce.com.
Court of Trees Lighted Christmas Tree Forest
Livingston hosts its fourth annual “Court of Trees Lighted Christmas Tree Forest” at the Old Court Theater in downtown Livingston. Trees are $30 and the city provides the 6 to 7-foot tall Douglas firs, as well as the lights decorations. The deadline to order a tree is 5 p.m. Dec. 4 or until the trees are sold out. The Lighted Christmas Tree Forest opens Dec. 8 to Christmas Day. Entry forms are available at City Hall, 1416 C St., or online at www.livingstoncity.com. For more information contact Livingston Recreation at 209-394-8830.
Bake Sale to Benefit Animals
New Beginnings for Animals is having its annual Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 9 at Christina’s Fine Clothing in the Bear Creek Galleria, corner of Bear Creek and G Street in Merced. Baked items will be available as well as gift baskets. All proceeds go to benefit Merced County animals. For more information call 209-769-8953.
Sierra Club Potluck and Awards
The Merced Group of the Sierra Club will hold its annual potluck and awards banquet on Dec. 9 at the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 1455 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced. The evening’s program is presented by local professional photographer and mountain guide, Jay Sousa, who will share images and stories from his many outings in Yosemite's backcountry. For more information, call 209-723-4747.
Christmas Crafts Fair
The La Grange Odd Fellows will host the third annual Christmas Crafts Fair to benefit the Lafayette Lodge No. 65, IOOF from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 9 at the IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. For more information, call Patty 209-604-4444.
