Around Town (12/02/2017)

Christmas Open House
The public is invited to the 33rd annual Christmas Open House at the Courthouse Museum from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 3. They have “decked the halls” and filled the rooms of the historic building with more than 73 Christmas trees. Treats and traditional Courthouse eggnog will be served. Live entertainment will be performed. The event is free to the public and the Courthouse Museum is located at 21st and N Streets, Merced. The Christmas tree exhibit will run through Dec. 30. Call the museum office at 209-723-2401.
Celebrate a Life Event
The Mercy Cancer Center will host a cross-illuminating ceremony during the Celebrate a Life event at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the center’s chapel, 3850 G St., Merced. The public is invited to attend.
Holiday Concert & Sing-A-Long
The Merced College Music Department will host their annual Holiday Concert & Sing-A-Long to benefit The Merced College Concert Band at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Merced College Theatre 3600 M St., Merced California. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. For more information, please call 209-384-6284.
Holiday Bazaar
United Methodist Women of Merced are having their annual Holiday Bazaar at 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at 899 Yosemite Parkway, Merced.. Luncheon held at noon. For tickets, call Joyce Hambley at 209-617-8119.
Benefit Golf Tournament
The American Legion Post 83 will host the Merced Volunteers Benefit Golf Tournament at 1 p.m. Dec. 9 at Rancho Del Rey Golf Course, Atwater. The event benefits The Merced Volunteers Baseball Team. For more information, call Ed Benes at 209-658-2663.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
The annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at the Le Grand United Methodist Church will be held at 5 p.m. Dec. 24 in the church sanctuary at 3801 Washington St., Le Grand. For more information, call 209-389-4651.
Dance Class for Seniors
Merced Academy of Dance hosts "Rhythm and Movement Class for Seniors" every Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. during the academic school year at Merced Multicultural Center at 645 W. Main St. The class benefits all who wish to improve mobility, balance, strength, mood and overall quality of life in a friendly community environment. The cost is $10 for drop-in and care partners are free. For more information, call Jane at 209-777-3295.
