Around Town (12/04/2017)

Annual poinsettia sale
The Atwater-Winton Lions Club is holding their 12th Annual poinsettia sale until Dec. 7. The price this year is $12, which will be delivered to your home on Dec. 11. Funds are used for the many local projects the club supports. To get your name on the list, call Kay at 209-358-0044 or Connie at 209-358-1668.
Holiday Dance Social
A Holiday Dance will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Merced Senior Community Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. The cost is $8 per person. For more information, call 209-723-0839 or 209-628-0683.
A Winter Gift Concert
The Los Banos Arts Council will host a concert at 4 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 5th St., Los Banos. “A Winter Gift” is presented by three of the premier Celtic Harpists in the world. Patrick Ball, Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter perform Celtic legends, along with Irish and English literature woven together with beloved and rare pieces of holiday music. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Students and kids $5 and general admission is $20. For more information, call 209-826-6132.
Toys for Tots Program
Rabobank is teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program to help ensure that children in need receive a gift this holiday season. Now through Dec. 15, community members can donate new, unwrapped toys at Rabobank’s Los Banos branch, 601 I St., Los Banos. The toys will be distributed locally by Toys for Tots volunteers. Parents and legal guardians desiring to request a toy can visit Toys for Tots’ Request a Toy webpage (https://www.toysfortots.org/request_toys/toys-city-county.aspx?txtState=CALIFORNIA), where they can select the appropriate local Toys for Tots website for more information.
Little League Registration in Los Banos
Registration is underway for Little League in Los Banos. Before Dec. 1, players can register online at www.losbanoslittleleague.com. Two walk-up registration events are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 16 in the Walmart parking lot in Los Banos, 1575 Pacheco Boulevard. Registration fee is $85 if you register online before Dec. 1. On Dec. 2, registration is $100 per player. Family discounts are available. For more information, call 209-675-3602 or 209-270-1414.
AARP Xmas Pot Luck
A Christmas pot-luck luncheon for members and their guests is scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 20 at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. If members have not already signed up for the luncheon and plan on attending, please call Reba at 209-357-8206.
