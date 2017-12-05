Around Town (12/05/2017)

Farmers Insurance Group
Women who have worked at the Farmers Insurance Group regional office are invited to lunch at 11 a.m. Dec. 7, at DiCicco’s, Fahren Park Plaza, 3360 N. Highway 59, Merced. Bring a toy for Toys for Tots collection. The lunch is $15 cash. For more information or reservations, call 209-723-4317.
Open Mic Night in Merced
The Lens 360 & Chance Productions will host a family-friendly “Open Mic” to benefit the community at 6 p.m. Dec. 23 at Lens 360 1729 Canal St. Merced. Sign ups begin at 5:30 pm. For more information, call 209-277-2221 or 209-410-1307.
Never miss a local story.
Christmas Crafts Fair
The La Grange Odd Fellows will host its third annual Christmas Crafts Fair to benefit Lafayette Lodge No. 65 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 9 at the IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd. La Grange. For more information, call 209-604-4444.
Winter Coat Drive
Harris Construction is collecting new and gently-used blankets and coats to benefit the children and adults in our local communities who are in need of warmth this winter. The collection efforts will go until Dec. 11. Drop-offs are at the Merced County Mental Health, 200 E. 15th St., Merced. For more information, call 559-251-0301.
Elk’s Drive-Thru Dinner
The Merced Elks Lodge will have a drive-thru dinner on Dec. 13. The dinner cost is $10 and includes rigatoni, salad and a roll. Tickets can be purchased in advance from the Elks Lodge at 1910 M St or at the door the night of the event. For more information contact the lodge at 209-723-1240 or Dave Wells at 209-756-3070.
Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group
The next meeting of the Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Dec. 14 the Hoffmeister Center, 1920 Canal St., Merced. If you have numbness or tingling in your feet or hands and want further information call Larry Frice at 209-358-2045 or Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405.
Rhythm and Movement Class for Seniors
Merced Academy of Dance's “Rhythm and Movement Class for Seniors” weekly class resumes at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at Merced Multicultural Arts Center third floor main dance studio at 645 W. Main St. The class benefits all who wish to improve mobility, balance, strength, mood, and overall quality of life in a friendly community environment. All movement can be performed seated or standing. $10 drop-in and care partners are free. For more information, call Jane at 209-777-3295.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments