Around Town (12/06/2017)

Hamburger Night
The Atwater VFW Post 9946 presents Hamburger Night every Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at 1390 Broadway in the Memorial Building in Atwater. For more information, call 209-358-7224. All proceeds are used for supporting our Veterans.
Human Rights Event in Merced
The 69th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights will be commemorated Dec. 7. There will be panel discussions regarding the state of law enforcement, healthcare and access to food and shelter in Merced at the United Methodist Church of Merced, 899 Yosemite Parkway in the Fireside Room. Registration and refreshments start at 4:30 p.m. and forums begin at 5 p.m. For more information, contact Jason Flores at wizmo16@hotmail.com or Fernando Chirino fcorteschirino@ucmerced.edu.
Never miss a local story.
Livingston Christmas Parade & Gift Fair
Livingston hosts its 16th annual Lighted Christmas Parade and Gift Fair on Dec. 8. The fair opens at 5 p.m. on Main Street and the parade gets underway at 7 p.m. at Memorial Park, near Main and D Streets. Activities include Christmas caroling in the streets, a walk through the “Court of Trees Lighted Christmas Tree Forest,” as well as the gift fair and parade. Vendor space is available for $25 for non-food spaces. Parade entries are free. This year’s theme is “The Wonder of Christmas Morning.” Entry forms and booth applications are available at City Hall, 1416 C St., Livingston, or online at www.livingstoncity.com. For more information, call 209-394-8830.
Christmas Tour of Homes
The 25th annual Christmas Tour of Homes, hosted by New Beginnings, is set for noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 10. Target gift card and a lunch for a separate fee will be available at Gateway Gardens. Tour tickets cost $15 and can be obtained in Merced at Christina’s Fine clothing, Santa Fe Pet Hospital and Valley Animal Hospital and in Atwater at Expressions of Love Floral. Lunch reservations are recommended and may be made by calling 209-384-3797. For more information call 209-769-8953.
Los Banos Canned Food Drive
Los Banos Mayor Mike Villalta and Police Chief Gary Brizzee are challenging the Los Banos community to donate 15,000 canned goods between now and Dec. 22 as part of the Police Department’s fourth annual food drive. If the department collects the 15,000 cans or more, the mayor and police chief will shave their heads. Cans can be dropped off at the department, 945 Fifth St., Los Banos. For more information, call 209-827-7070.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments