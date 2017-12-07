Around Town (12/07/2017)

Fire and Kops for Kids Toy Drive
Merced Police and Fire departments are teaming up for the 36th annual Fire and Kops Toy Drive, a yearly effort to help provide Christmas toys for disadvantaged children in the city. The group is seeking new and unwrapped toys for girls and boys from newborn infants to 12 years old. Toys can be dropped off at the central police station, 611 W. 22nd St., Merced, at all city fire stations and Merced City Hall, 676 W. 18th St. Cash and check donations welcome. For more information, call 209-385-6297 or 209-388-8812 or 209-384-4185.
Pancake Breakfast with Santa
El Capitan’s baseball program hosts its annual pancake breakfast from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the El Capitan High School cafeteria, 100 Farmland Ave., Merced. Cost is $6 per plate and includes pancakes, sausage, fruit, coffee, juice and a photo with Santa. Proceeds benefit the Gaucho baseball program. For more information, contact 209-658-0981.
Merced United Methodist Women
The 87th annual bazaar of the Merced United Methodist Women will be held on Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 899 Yosemite Parkway. Included will be homemade jams and jellies, candy, baked goods, cheese balls, arts and attic treasures, a Christmas room, boutique, Hmong crafts and egg rolls, a silent auction and Mattie's Tea room. A luncheon will be served at noon for $10. Call 209-617-8119 for tickets and/or more information.
Holiday Concert in Los Banos
The Los Banos Arts Council presents Patrick Ball, Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter, three of the world's premier celtic harpists will perform a holiday concert "A Winter Gift" at 4 p.m. Sunday the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 5th St., Los Banos. Tickets are $20 general, $5. students and kids. To buy tickets go to brownpapertickets.com or call 209-826-6132.
Baseball Fundraising Dinner
The Merced High baseball program hosts a drive-thru dinner fundraiser from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Merced High School parking lot on Olive Avenue in Merced. The menu includes pulled pork, twice-baked macaroni and cheese and coleslaw. The cost is $10 per person. Tickets must be requested by Dec. 12, by calling 209-325-1063. All proceeds benefit the Merced High Dugout Club.
Art and Spirits
Arbor Gallery will host Art and Spirits to benefit the Merced Multicultural Arts Center at 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at the MAC, 645 W. Main St., Merced. A delightful snowman and snow woman will be featured by Arbor Gallery artist Jackie Anderson. For more information, call Bo at 209-388-1090.
Winter Coat Drive in Merced
AAA Insurance will host a coat drive to benefit local schools and Catholic charities from December through February at 3065 M St. Merced. For more information, call 209-726-7463.
