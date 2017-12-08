Around Town (12/08/2017)

Court of Trees Lighted Christmas Tree Forest
Livingston hosts its fourth annual “Court of Trees Lighted Christmas Tree Forest” at the Old Court Theater in downtown Livingston. The Lighted Christmas Tree Forest opens Dec. 8 to Christmas Day. Entry forms are available at City Hall, 1416 C St., or online at www.livingstoncity.com. For more information contact Livingston Recreation at 209-394-8830.
Holiday Concert & Sing-A-Long
The Merced College Music Department will host their annual Holiday Concert & Sing-A-Long to benefit The Merced College Concert Band at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at the Merced College Theatre 3600 M St., Merced California. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. For more information, please call 209-384-6284.
Holiday Artisan Fair
The Merced County Arts Council will host its 6th annual Holiday Artisan Fair to benefit The MCAC from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Multicultural Arts Center 645 Main St., Merced. For more information, call 209-388-1090.
Sierra Club Potluck and Awards
The Merced Group of the Sierra Club will hold its annual potluck and awards banquet on Dec. 9 at the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 1455 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced. The evening’s program is presented by local professional photographer and mountain guide, Jay Sousa, who will share images and stories from his many outings in Yosemite's backcountry. For more information, call 209-723-4747.
Christmas Tour of Homes
The 25th annual Christmas Tour of Homes, hosted by New Beginnings, is set for noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 10. Target gift card and a lunch for a separate fee will be available at Gateway Gardens. Tour tickets cost $15 and can be obtained in Merced at Christina’s Fine clothing, Santa Fe Pet Hospital and Valley Animal Hospital and in Atwater at Expressions of Love Floral. Lunch reservations are recommended and may be made by calling 209-384-3797. For more information call 209-769-8953.
Little League Registration in Los Banos
Registration is underway for Little League in Los Banos. Before Dec. 1, players can register online at www.losbanoslittleleague.com. Two walk-up registration events are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 16 in the Walmart parking lot in Los Banos, 1575 Pacheco Boulevard. Registration fee is $85 if you register online before Dec. 1. On Dec. 2, registration is $100 per player. Family discounts are available. For more information, call 209-675-3602 or 209-270-1414.
