Around Town (12/09/2017)

Comic Con in Merced
Ohana Comic Con comes to Merced from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion Hall, 939 W. Main St. More than 60 tables of merchandise will be on hand featuring comic books, toys, memorabilia and games. A Cosplay contest will be held at 2:30 p.m. with more than $250 in cash and prize at stake. For more information, call 209-667-8214.
Pancake Breakfast with Santa
The BCHS Winter Wishes Committee will host a pancake breakfast with Santa to benefit the Winter Wishes Rally and families in need at BCHS from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Buhach Colony High School Cafeteria. For more information, call 209-325-1463.
Never miss a local story.
Pancake Breakfast with Santa
El Capitan’s baseball program hosts its annual pancake breakfast from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the El Capitan High School cafeteria, 100 Farmland Ave., Merced. Cost is $6 per plate and includes pancakes, sausage, fruit, coffee, juice and a photo with Santa. Proceeds benefit the Gaucho baseball program. For more information, contact 209-658-0981.
Toy Drive in Los Banos
The Los Banos Lowrider Coucil will host a toy drive to benefit Los Banos Police Activities League at 10 a.m., Saturday at 1639 E Pacheco Blvd., Los Banos. For more information, call 209 -827-4702.
Bake Sale to Benefit Animals
New Beginnings for Animals is having its annual Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Christina’s Fine Clothing in the Bear Creek Galleria, corner of Bear Creek and G Street in Merced. Baked items will be available as well as gift baskets. All proceeds go to benefit Merced County animals. For more information call 209-769-8953.
Christmas Crafts Fair
The La Grange Odd Fellows will host its third annual Christmas Crafts Fair to benefit Lafayette Lodge No. 65 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 9 at the IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd. La Grange. For more information, call 209-604-4444.
Holiday Artisan Fair
The Merced County Arts Council will host its 6th annual Holiday Artisan Fair to benefit The MCAC from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 9 and noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Multicultural Arts Center 645 Main St., Merced. For more information, call 209-388-1090.
Merced United Methodist Women
The 87th annual bazaar of the Merced United Methodist Women will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 899 Yosemite Parkway. Included will be homemade jams and jellies, candy, baked goods, cheese balls, arts and attic treasures, a Christmas room, boutique, Hmong crafts and egg rolls, a silent auction and Mattie's Tea room. A luncheon will be served at noon for $10. Call 209-617-8119 for tickets and/or more information.
Holiday Concert in Los Banos
The Los Banos Arts Council presents Patrick Ball, Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter, three of the world's premier celtic harpists will perform a holiday concert "A Winter Gift" at 4 p.m. Dec. 10 the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 5th St., Los Banos. Tickets are $20 general, $5. students and kids. To buy tickets go to brownpapertickets.com or call 209-826-6132.
Holiday Dance Social
A Holiday Dance will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Merced Senior Community Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. The cost is $8 per person. For more information, call 209-723-0839 or 209-628-0683.
A Winter Gift Concert
The Los Banos Arts Council will host a concert at 4 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 5th St., Los Banos. “A Winter Gift” is presented by three of the premier Celtic Harpists in the world. Patrick Ball, Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter perform Celtic legends, along with Irish and English literature woven together with beloved and rare pieces of holiday music. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Students and kids $5 and general admission is $20. For more information, call 209-826-6132.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments