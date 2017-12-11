Around Town (12/11/2017)

Baseball Fundraising Dinner
The Merced High baseball program hosts a drive-thru dinner fundraiser from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Merced High School parking lot on Olive Avenue in Merced. The menu includes pulled pork, twice-baked macaroni and cheese and coleslaw. The cost is $10 per person. Tickets must be requested by Tuesday by calling 209-325-1063. All proceeds benefit the Merced High Dugout Club.
Toys for Tots Program
Rabobank is teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program to help ensure that children in need receive a gift this holiday season. Now through Dec. 15, community members can donate new, unwrapped toys at Rabobank’s Los Banos branch, 601 I St., Los Banos. The toys will be distributed locally by Toys for Tots volunteers. Parents and legal guardians desiring to request a toy can visit Toys for Tots’ Request a Toy webpage (https://www.toysfortots.org/request_toys/toys-city-county.aspx?txtState=CALIFORNIA), where they can select the appropriate local Toys for Tots website for more information.
Little League Registration in Los Banos
Registration is underway for Little League in Los Banos. Before Dec. 1, players can register online at www.losbanoslittleleague.com. Two walk-up registration events are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 16 in the Walmart parking lot in Los Banos, 1575 Pacheco Boulevard. Registration fee is $85 if you register online before Dec. 1. On Dec. 2, registration is $100 per player. Family discounts are available. For more information, call 209-675-3602 or 209-270-1414.
Los Banos Canned Food Drive
Los Banos Mayor Mike Villalta and Police Chief Gary Brizzee are challenging the Los Banos community to donate 15,000 canned goods between now and Dec. 22 as part of the Police Department’s fourth annual food drive. If the department collects the 15,000 cans or more, the mayor and police chief will shave their heads. Cans can be dropped off at the department, 945 Fifth St., Los Banos. For more information, call 209-827-7070.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
The annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at the Le Grand United Methodist Church will be held at 5 p.m. Dec. 24 in the church sanctuary at 3801 Washington St., Le Grand. For more information, call 209-389-4651.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
