Around Town (12/12/2017)

The next meeting of the Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Dec. 14 the Hoffmeister Center, 1920 Canal St., Merced. If you have numbness or tingling in your feet or hands and want further information call Larry Frice at 209-358-2045 or Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405.
Atwater High School's fifth annual Miracles Do Happen Assembly is set for 11:30 a.m. Friday at Falcon Arena. This assembly helps make holiday wishes come true for the student's of Atwater High School. The community is invited to attend. For more information, call 209-325-1266.
Arbor Gallery will host Art and Spirits to benefit the Merced Multicultural Arts Center at 6 p.m. Friday at the MAC, 645 W. Main St., Merced. A delightful snowman and snow woman will be featured by Arbor Gallery artist Jackie Anderson. For more information, call Bo at 209-388-1090.
A Christmas pot-luck luncheon for members and their guests is scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 20 at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. If members have not already signed up for the luncheon and plan on attending, please call Reba at 209-357-8206.
The Lens 360 & Chance Productions will host a family-friendly “Open Mic” to benefit the community at 6 p.m. Dec. 23 at Lens 360 1729 Canal St. Merced. Sign ups begin at 5:30 pm. For more information, call 209-277-2221 or 209-410-1307.
Merced Police and Fire departments are teaming up for the 36th annual Fire and Kops Toy Drive, a yearly effort to help provide Christmas toys for disadvantaged children in the city. The group is seeking new and unwrapped toys for girls and boys from newborn infants to 12 years old. Toys can be dropped off at the central police station, 611 W. 22nd St., Merced, at all city fire stations and Merced City Hall, 676 W. 18th St. Cash and check donations welcome. For more information, call 209-385-6297 or 209-388-8812 or 209-384-4185.
