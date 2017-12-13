Around Town (12/13/2017)

Baseball Fundraising Dinner
The Merced High baseball program hosts a drive-thru dinner fundraiser from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Merced High School parking lot on Olive Avenue in Merced. The menu includes pulled pork, twice-baked macaroni and cheese and coleslaw. The cost is $10 per person. Tickets must be requested by Dec. 12, by calling 209-325-1063. All proceeds benefit the Merced High Dugout Club.
Miracles Do Happen Assembly
Atwater High School's fifth annual Miracles Do Happen Assembly is set for 11:30 a.m. Friday at Falcon Arena. This assembly helps make holiday wishes come true for the student's of Atwater High School. The community is invited to attend. For more information, call 209-325-1266.
Little League Registration in Los Banos
Walk-up registration for Little League in Los Banos is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Walmart parking lot in Los Banos, 1575 Pacheco Boulevard. Registration is $100 per player. Family discounts are available. For more information, call 209-675-3602 or 209-270-1414.
Los Banos Canned Food Drive
Los Banos Mayor Mike Villalta and Police Chief Gary Brizzee are challenging the Los Banos community to donate 15,000 canned goods between now and Dec. 22 as part of the Police Department’s fourth annual food drive. If the department collects the 15,000 cans or more, the mayor and police chief will shave their heads. Cans can be dropped off at the department, 945 Fifth St., Los Banos. For more information, call 209-827-7070.
Xmas Eve Candlelight Service
The Livingston United Methodist Church will be having our annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. Dec. 24 at 11695 Olive Ave., Livingston. They will celebrate Christmas with music and stories of Jesus’ birth. For more information please contact the church office at 209-394-2264.
