Around Town (12/14/2017)

Baseball Fundraising Dinner
The Merced High baseball program hosts a drive-thru dinner fundraiser from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Merced High School parking lot on Olive Avenue in Merced. The menu includes pulled pork, twice-baked macaroni and cheese and coleslaw. The cost is $10 per person. Tickets must be requested by Dec. 12, by calling 209-325-1063. All proceeds benefit the Merced High Dugout Club.
Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group
The next meeting of the Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Dec. 14 the Hoffmeister Center, 1920 Canal St., Merced. If you have numbness or tingling in your feet or hands and want further information call Larry Frice at 209-358-2045 or Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405.
Art and Spirits
Arbor Gallery will host Art and Spirits to benefit the Merced Multicultural Arts Center at 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at the MAC, 645 W. Main St., Merced. A delightful snowman and snow woman will be featured by Arbor Gallery artist Jackie Anderson. For more information, call Bo at 209-388-1090.
Little League Registration in Los Banos
Walk-up registration for Little League in Los Banos is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Walmart parking lot in Los Banos, 1575 Pacheco Boulevard. Registration is $100 per player. Family discounts are available. For more information, call 209-675-3602 or 209-270-1414.
Fire and Kops for Kids Toy Drive
Merced Police and Fire departments are teaming up for the 36th annual Fire and Kops Toy Drive, a yearly effort to help provide Christmas toys for disadvantaged children in the city. The group is seeking new and unwrapped toys for girls and boys from newborn infants to 12 years old. Toys can be dropped off at the central police station, 611 W. 22nd St., Merced, at all city fire stations and Merced City Hall, 676 W. 18th St. Cash and check donations welcome. For more information, call 209-385-6297 or 209-388-8812 or 209-384-4185.
Winter Coat Drive in Merced
AAA Insurance will host a coat drive to benefit local schools and Catholic charities from December through February at 3065 M St. Merced. For more information, call 209-726-7463.
