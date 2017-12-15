Around Town (12/15/2017)

Miracles Do Happen Assembly
Atwater High School's fifth annual Miracles Do Happen Assembly is set for 11:30 a.m. Friday at Falcon Arena. This assembly helps make holiday wishes come true for the student's of Atwater High School. The community is invited to attend. For more information, call 209-325-1266.
Toys for Tots Program
Rabobank is teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program to help ensure that children in need receive a gift this holiday season. Today is the final day community members can donate new, unwrapped toys at Rabobank’s Los Banos branch, 601 I St., Los Banos. The toys will be distributed locally by Toys for Tots volunteers. Parents and legal guardians desiring to request a toy can visit Toys for Tots’ Request a Toy webpage (https://www.toysfortots.org/request_toys/toys-city-county.aspx?txtState=CALIFORNIA), where they can select the appropriate local Toys for Tots website for more information.
Art and Spirits
Arbor Gallery will host Art and Spirits to benefit the Merced Multicultural Arts Center at 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at the MAC, 645 W. Main St., Merced. A delightful snowman and snow woman will be featured by Arbor Gallery artist Jackie Anderson. For more information, call Bo at 209-388-1090.
Little League Registration in Los Banos
Walk-up registration for Little League in Los Banos is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Walmart parking lot in Los Banos, 1575 Pacheco Boulevard. Registration is $100 per player. Family discounts are available. For more information, call 209-675-3602 or 209-270-1414.
Fire and Kops for Kids Toy Drive
Merced Police and Fire departments are teaming up for the 36th annual Fire and Kops Toy Drive, a yearly effort to help provide Christmas toys for disadvantaged children in the city. The group is seeking new and unwrapped toys for girls and boys from newborn infants to 12 years old. Toys can be dropped off at the central police station, 611 W. 22nd St., Merced, at all city fire stations and Merced City Hall, 676 W. 18th St. Cash and check donations welcome. For more information, call 209-385-6297 or 209-388-8812 or 209-384-4185.
