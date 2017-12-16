Around Town (12/16/2017)

Little League Registration in Los Banos
Walk-up registration for Little League in Los Banos is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Walmart parking lot in Los Banos, 1575 Pacheco Boulevard. Registration is $100 per player. Family discounts are available. For more information, call 209-675-3602 or 209-270-1414.
Fire and Kops for Kids Toy Drive
Merced Police and Fire departments are teaming up for the 36th annual Fire and Kops Toy Drive, a yearly effort to help provide Christmas toys for disadvantaged children in the city. The group is seeking new and unwrapped toys for girls and boys from newborn infants to 12 years old. Toys can be dropped off at the central police station, 611 W. 22nd St., Merced, at all city fire stations and Merced City Hall, 676 W. 18th St. Cash and check donations welcome. For more information, call 209-385-6297 or 209-388-8812 or 209-384-4185.
AARP Xmas Pot Luck
A Christmas pot-luck luncheon for members and their guests is scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 20 at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. If members have not already signed up for the luncheon and plan on attending, please call Reba at 209-357-8206.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
The annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at the Le Grand United Methodist Church will be held at 5 p.m. Dec. 24 in the church sanctuary at 3801 Washington St., Le Grand. For more information, call 209-389-4651.
Rhythm and Movement Class for Seniors
Merced Academy of Dance's “Rhythm and Movement Class for Seniors” weekly class resumes at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at Merced Multicultural Arts Center third floor main dance studio at 645 W. Main St. The class benefits all who wish to improve mobility, balance, strength, mood, and overall quality of life in a friendly community environment. All movement can be performed seated or standing. $10 drop-in and care partners are free. For more information, call Jane at 209-777-3295.
Lunch and Learn
Pacifica Senior Living Merced will host a Lunch and Learn to benefit the general public regarding “New Year, New Beginnings” at noon Jan. 17 at 3420 R St., Merced. For more information, call 209-384-9700.
