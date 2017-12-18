Around Town (12/18/2017)

Fire and Kops for Kids Toy Drive
Merced Police and Fire departments are teaming up for the 36th annual Fire and Kops Toy Drive, a yearly effort to help provide Christmas toys for disadvantaged children in the city. The group is seeking new and unwrapped toys for girls and boys from newborn infants to 12 years old. Toys can be dropped off at the central police station, 611 W. 22nd St., Merced, at all city fire stations and Merced City Hall, 676 W. 18th St. Cash and check donations welcome. For more information, call 209-385-6297 or 209-388-8812 or 209-384-4185.
AARP Xmas Pot Luck
A Christmas pot-luck luncheon for members and their guests is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. If members have not already signed up for the luncheon and plan on attending, please call Reba at 209-357-8206.
Open Mic Night in Merced
The Lens 360 & Chance Productions will host a family-friendly “Open Mic” to benefit the community at 6 p.m. Dec. 23 at Lens 360 1729 Canal St. Merced. Sign ups begin at 5:30 pm. For more information, call 209-277-2221 or 209-410-1307.
Xmas Eve Candlelight Service
The Livingston United Methodist Church will be having our annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. Dec. 24 at 11695 Olive Ave., Livingston. They will celebrate Christmas with music and stories of Jesus’ birth. For more information please contact the church office at 209-394-2264.
Winter Coat Drive in Merced
AAA Insurance will host a coat drive to benefit local schools and Catholic charities from December through February at 3065 M St. Merced. For more information, call 209-726-7463.
