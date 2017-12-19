Around Town

Around Town (12/19/2017)

Sun-Star Staff

December 19, 2017 04:10 AM

AARP Xmas Pot Luck

A Christmas pot-luck luncheon for members and their guests is scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 20 at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. If members have not already signed up for the luncheon and plan on attending, please call Reba at 209-357-8206.

Fire and Kops for Kids Toy Drive

Merced Police and Fire departments are teaming up for the 36th annual Fire and Kops Toy Drive, a yearly effort to help provide Christmas toys for disadvantaged children in the city. The group is seeking new and unwrapped toys for girls and boys from newborn infants to 12 years old. Toys can be dropped off at the central police station, 611 W. 22nd St., Merced, at all city fire stations and Merced City Hall, 676 W. 18th St. Cash and check donations welcome. For more information, call 209-385-6297 or 209-388-8812 or 209-384-4185.

Lights Before Christmas

Applegate Park Zoo will be transformed into a winter wonderland of lights, music and sweet treats for Lights Before Christmas from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Hang out with the critters, do some crafting with the elves, and of course visit Santa himself. Ages 6 and up $4, children 5 and under free. For more information, call 209-385-6854.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

The annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at the Le Grand United Methodist Church will be held at 5 p.m. Dec. 24 in the church sanctuary at 3801 Washington St., Le Grand. For more information, call 209-389-4651.

Xmas Eve Candlelight Service

The Livingston United Methodist Church will be having our annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. Dec. 24 at 11695 Olive Ave., Livingston. They will celebrate Christmas with music and stories of Jesus’ birth. For more information please contact the church office at 209-394-2264.

Rhythm and Movement Class for Seniors

Merced Academy of Dance's “Rhythm and Movement Class for Seniors” weekly class resumes at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at Merced Multicultural Arts Center third floor main dance studio at 645 W. Main St. The class benefits all who wish to improve mobility, balance, strength, mood, and overall quality of life in a friendly community environment. All movement can be performed seated or standing. $10 drop-in and care partners are free. For more information, call Jane at 209-777-3295.

