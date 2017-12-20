Around Town (12/20/2017)

Fire and Kops for Kids Toy Drive
Merced Police and Fire departments are teaming up for the 36th annual Fire and Kops Toy Drive, a yearly effort to help provide Christmas toys for disadvantaged children in the city. The group is seeking new and unwrapped toys for girls and boys from newborn infants to 12 years old. Toys can be dropped off at the central police station, 611 W. 22nd St., Merced, at all city fire stations and Merced City Hall, 676 W. 18th St. Cash and check donations welcome. For more information, call 209-385-6297 or 209-388-8812 or 209-384-4185.
Lights Before Christmas
Applegate Park Zoo will be transformed into a winter wonderland of lights, music and sweet treats for Lights Before Christmas from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Hang out with the critters, do some crafting with the elves, and of course visit Santa himself. Ages 6 and up $4, children 5 and under free. For more information, call 209-385-6854.
Xmas Eve Candlelight Service
The Livingston United Methodist Church will be having our annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. Dec. 24 at 11695 Olive Ave., Livingston. They will celebrate Christmas with music and stories of Jesus’ birth. For more information please contact the church office at 209-394-2264.
Merced City Offices Holiday Closures
The offices of the City of Merced will be closed on Christmas, Dec. 25, and New Years Day, Jan. 1. There will be no trash collection on those days. All refuse pickup will be delayed one day for those holiday weeks. If you have any questions about trash collection, call Public Works at 385-6800. The Council meeting normally held on the first Monday of the month will be held on Jan. 2 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers due to the holiday. The Merced County Administration Building also will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.
Rhythm and Movement Class for Seniors
Merced Academy of Dance's “Rhythm and Movement Class for Seniors” weekly class resumes at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at Merced Multicultural Arts Center third floor main dance studio at 645 W. Main St. The class benefits all who wish to improve mobility, balance, strength, mood, and overall quality of life in a friendly community environment. All movement can be performed seated or standing. $10 drop-in and care partners are free. For more information, call Jane at 209-777-3295.
Lunch and Learn
Pacifica Senior Living Merced will host a Lunch and Learn to benefit the general public regarding “New Year, New Beginnings” at noon Jan. 17 at 3420 R St., Merced. For more information, call 209-384-9700.
