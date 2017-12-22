Around Town (12/22/2017)

Lights Before Christmas
Applegate Park Zoo will be transformed into a winter wonderland of lights, music and sweet treats for Lights Before Christmas from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Hang out with the critters, do some crafting with the elves, and of course visit Santa himself. Ages 6 and up $4, children 5 and under free. For more information, call 209-385-6854.
Open Mic Night in Merced
The Lens 360 & Chance Productions will host a family-friendly “Open Mic” to benefit the community at 6 p.m. Saturday at Lens 360 1729 Canal St. Merced. Sign ups begin at 5:30 pm. For more information, call 209-277-2221 or 209-410-1307.
Xmas Eve Candlelight Service
The Livingston United Methodist Church will be having our annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. Sunday at 11695 Olive Ave., Livingston. They will celebrate Christmas with music and stories of Jesus’ birth. For more information please contact the church office at 209-394-2264.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
The annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at the Le Grand United Methodist Church will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday in the church sanctuary at 3801 Washington St., Le Grand. For more information, call 209-389-4651.
Rhythm and Movement Class for Seniors
Merced Academy of Dance's “Rhythm and Movement Class for Seniors” weekly class resumes at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at Merced Multicultural Arts Center third floor main dance studio at 645 W. Main St. The class benefits all who wish to improve mobility, balance, strength, mood, and overall quality of life in a friendly community environment. All movement can be performed seated or standing. $10 drop-in and care partners are free. For more information, call Jane at 209-777-3295.
Winter Coat Drive in Merced
AAA Insurance will host a coat drive to benefit local schools and Catholic charities from December through February at 3065 M St. Merced. For more information, call 209-726-7463.
