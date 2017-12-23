Around Town (12/23/2017)

Lights Before Christmas
Applegate Park Zoo will be transformed into a winter wonderland of lights, music and sweet treats for Lights Before Christmas from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Hang out with the critters, do some crafting with the elves, and of course visit Santa himself. Ages 6 and up $4, children 5 and under free. For more information, call 209-385-6854.
Xmas Eve Candlelight Service
The Livingston United Methodist Church will be having our annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. Sunday at 11695 Olive Ave., Livingston. They will celebrate Christmas with music and stories of Jesus’ birth. For more information please contact the church office at 209-394-2264.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
The annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at the Le Grand United Methodist Church will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday in the church sanctuary at 3801 Washington St., Le Grand. For more information, call 209-389-4651.
Merced City Offices Holiday Closures
The offices of the City of Merced will be closed on Christmas, Monday, Dec. 25 and New Years Day, Jan. 1. There will be no trash collection on those days. All refuse pickup will be delayed one day for those holiday weeks. If you have any questions about trash collection, call Public Works at 385-6800. The Council meeting normally held on the first Monday of the month will be held on Jan. 2 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers due to the holiday. The Merced County Administration Building also will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.
