Around Town (12/29/2017)

Merced City Offices Holiday Closures
The offices of the City of Merced will be closed on New Years Day, Jan. 1. There will be no trash collection. All refuse pickup will be delayed one day for the holiday. If you have any questions about trash collection, call Public Works at 385-6800. The Council meeting normally held on the first Monday of the month will be held on Jan. 2 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers due to the holiday. The Merced County Administration Building also will be closed on New Year’s Day.
Merced High Alumni Lunch
Merced High classmates from1945 to 1955 are invited to join the '48 Class sponsors at their monthly lunch at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 4 at the Elks Lodge, 1910 M St., Merced.
Rhythm and Movement Class for Seniors
Merced Academy of Dance's “Rhythm and Movement Class for Seniors” weekly class resumes at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at Merced Multicultural Arts Center third floor main dance studio at 645 W. Main St. The class benefits all who wish to improve mobility, balance, strength, mood, and overall quality of life in a friendly community environment. All movement can be performed seated or standing. $10 drop-in and care partners are free. For more information, call Jane at 209-777-3295.
Lunch and Learn
Pacifica Senior Living Merced will host a Lunch and Learn to benefit the general public regarding “New Year, New Beginnings” at noon Jan. 17 at 3420 R St., Merced. For more information, call 209-384-9700.
Winter Coat Drive in Merced
AAA Insurance will host a coat drive to benefit local schools and Catholic charities from December through February at 3065 M St. Merced. For more information, call 209-726-7463.
