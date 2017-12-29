Around Town

Around Town (12/29/2017)

Sun-Star Staff

December 29, 2017 01:45 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

Merced City Offices Holiday Closures

The offices of the City of Merced will be closed on New Years Day, Jan. 1. There will be no trash collection. All refuse pickup will be delayed one day for the holiday. If you have any questions about trash collection, call Public Works at 385-6800. The Council meeting normally held on the first Monday of the month will be held on Jan. 2 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers due to the holiday. The Merced County Administration Building also will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Merced High Alumni Lunch

Merced High classmates from1945 to 1955 are invited to join the '48 Class sponsors at their monthly lunch at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 4 at the Elks Lodge, 1910 M St., Merced.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rhythm and Movement Class for Seniors

Merced Academy of Dance's “Rhythm and Movement Class for Seniors” weekly class resumes at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at Merced Multicultural Arts Center third floor main dance studio at 645 W. Main St. The class benefits all who wish to improve mobility, balance, strength, mood, and overall quality of life in a friendly community environment. All movement can be performed seated or standing. $10 drop-in and care partners are free. For more information, call Jane at 209-777-3295.

Lunch and Learn

Pacifica Senior Living Merced will host a Lunch and Learn to benefit the general public regarding “New Year, New Beginnings” at noon Jan. 17 at 3420 R St., Merced. For more information, call 209-384-9700.

Winter Coat Drive in Merced

AAA Insurance will host a coat drive to benefit local schools and Catholic charities from December through February at 3065 M St. Merced. For more information, call 209-726-7463.

If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds

    Video posted to social media sites YouTube and Facebook show dozens of Deev Siab concert goers brawling inside the Agricultural Building at the Big Fresno fairgrounds Dec. 27, 2017.

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds 1:33

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds
Woman dies in fatal Merced County crash 0:52

Woman dies in fatal Merced County crash
Garage attic catches fire in Merced 0:47

Garage attic catches fire in Merced

View More Video