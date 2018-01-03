Around Town (01/03/2018)

Around Town

Merced High Alumni Lunch

Merced High classmates from1945 to 1955 are invited to join the '48 Class sponsors at their monthly lunch at 11:30 a.m. today at the Elks Lodge, 1910 M St., Merced.

Friends of the Merced County Library

The Friends of the Merced County Library welcomes members and the public to its next meeting from 5 to 6 p.m., Thursday in the Gracey Room of Merced Library, 2100 O St., Merced. Business includes adopting a new Friends-Library operating agreement and reporting on our recent member/donor drive. For more information, email slflinspach@gmail.com.

Blood Drive in Los Banos

The Los Banos Elks Lodge hosts a Blood Drive to benefit from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday at 565 E St., Los Banos. For more information, cal 209-826-8226 or 209-826-2282.

Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group

The next meeting of the Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Jan. 11 the Hoffmeister Center, 1920 Canal St., Merced. If you have numbness or tingling in your feet or hands and want further information call Larry Frice at 209-358-2045 or Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405.

Master Gardeners of Merced

The Master Gardeners of Merced will host a free rose-pruning workshop for the public from 9-11am on Jan. 13 at the Applegate Park in Merced, 1045 W 25th St. For more information, call 209-385-7403.

Lunch and Learn

Pacifica Senior Living Merced will host a Lunch and Learn to benefit the general public regarding “New Year, New Beginnings” at noon Jan. 17 at 3420 R St., Merced. For more information, call 209-384-9700.

