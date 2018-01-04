Around Town (01/04/2017)

Grants and awards
Merced County Historical Society is accepting nominations and applications for history awards and grants from $200 to $2,500. Application forms are available in the Museum office or by calling 209-723-2401. Completed applications must be turned in by Monday and should be sent to: Merced County Courthouse Museum, P.O. Box 3557, Merced, CA 95344. All the awards and grants will be presented at the Historical Society’s annual meeting in February.
Become an Advocate for Children
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Merced County will begin a new volunteer Advocate training class Jan. 20. Informational meetings are scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 8 and 2 p.m. Jan. 10 and 4 p.m. Jan. 16. CASA is a nonprofit organization that trains volunteers to provide support and advocacy for the abused and neglected children in the Merced County Foster Care System. For more information, call 209-722-2272.
Women’s Bible Study
Coffee Break , an inter-denominational women’s Bible Study is kicking off a new 12-week Bible study on the book of Exodus beginning Tuesday. Coffee Break meets on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to noon at Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave. For more information, call 209-383-5038.
Cioppino Dinner Fundraiser
The Merced Breakfast Lions Club hosts their 38th annual cioppino dinner Jan 20 at the Atwater APC Hall, 1420 3rd St., Atwater. Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 7 p.m. Numerous raffle prizes including a big screen TV, Monterey Bay Aquarium tickets and more, are waiting for the lucky winners. For ticket information, call Mike Carpenter at 209-384-0727. All proceeds stay in the greater Merced community.
Genealogical Society
Learn how to trace your family roots at the Merced County Genealogical Society annual program for beginners. Meet with the Merced County Genealogical Society in the Gracey Room of the Merced County Library, 2100 O St., Merced at 1 p.m. Jan. 20. The meeting is open to all, no membership is required.
La Grange Odd Fellows Breakfast
The La Grange Odd Fellows host their monthly breakfast to benefit Lafayette Lodge #65 from 8 to 11 a.m. Jan. 14 at the IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. For more information, call 209-853-2128.
