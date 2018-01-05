Around Town (01/05/2017)

Blood Drive in Los Banos
The Los Banos Elks Lodge hosts a Blood Drive to benefit from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday at 565 E St., Los Banos. For more information, cal 209-826-8226 or 209-826-2282.
Grants and awards
Merced County Historical Society is accepting nominations and applications for history awards and grants from $200 to $2,500. Application forms are available in the Museum office or by calling 209-723-2401. Completed applications must be turned in by Monday and should be sent to: Merced County Courthouse Museum, P.O. Box 3557, Merced, CA 95344. All the awards and grants will be presented at the Historical Society’s annual meeting in February.
Merced County Republican Women
Merced County Republican Women Federated will meet on Jan. 15 at the Branding Iron Restaurant, 640 W. 16th St. The speaker will be California Senate candidate Johnny Tacherra. Social time begins at 11:30 a.m. and lunch is served at noon. Reservations are required by Jan. 11 by calling 209-358-4391 or by email to virginiapayton42@gmail.com.
Lunch and Learn
Pacifica Senior Living Merced will host a Lunch and Learn to benefit the general public regarding “New Year, New Beginnings” at noon Jan. 17 at 3420 R St., Merced. For more information, call 209-384-9700.
Meet with Atwater’s new interim city manger
Art de Werk, the new interim city manger in Atwater, invites the public to join him for a cup of coffee and to discuss ideas and plans for the community at 8 a.m. Jan. 18 at Atwater City Hall, 750 Bellevue Road, Atwater.
Winter Coat Drive in Merced
AAA Insurance will host a coat drive to benefit local schools and Catholic charities through February at 3065 M St. Merced. For more information, call 209-726-7463.
