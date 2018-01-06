Around Town (01/06/2017)

Rhythm and Movement Class for Seniors
Merced Academy of Dance's “Rhythm and Movement Class for Seniors” weekly class resumes at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Merced Multicultural Arts Center third floor main dance studio at 645 W. Main St. The class benefits all who wish to improve mobility, balance, strength, mood, and overall quality of life in a friendly community environment. All movement can be performed seated or standing. $10 drop-in and care partners are free. For more information, call Jane at 209-777-3295.
Women’s Bible Study
Coffee Break , an inter-denominational women’s Bible Study is kicking off a new 12-week Bible study on the book of Exodus beginning Jan. 9. Coffee Break meets on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to noon at Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave. For more information, call 209-383-5038.
Merced College Retired Women's Luncheon
The Merced College Retired Women’s Monthly Luncheon will be held Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at LaHacienda, 3355 G St., Merced. The no-host luncheon is an opportunity to visit with retired ladies while enjoying a lunch together.
Cioppino Dinner Fundraiser
The Merced Breakfast Lions Club hosts their 38th annual cioppino dinner Jan 20 at the Atwater APC Hall, 1420 3rd St., Atwater. Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 7 p.m. Numerous raffle prizes including a big screen TV, Monterey Bay Aquarium tickets and more, are waiting for the lucky winners. For ticket information, call Mike Carpenter at 209-384-0727. All proceeds stay in the greater Merced community.
Become an Advocate for Children
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Merced County will begin a new volunteer Advocate training class Jan. 20. Informational meetings are scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 8 and 2 p.m. Jan. 10 and 4 p.m. Jan. 16. CASA is a nonprofit organization that trains volunteers to provide support and advocacy for the abused and neglected children in the Merced County Foster Care System. For more information, call 209-722-2272.
