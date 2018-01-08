Around Town (01/08/2017)

Grants and awards
Merced County Historical Society is accepting nominations and applications for history awards and grants from $200 to $2,500. Application forms are available in the Museum office or by calling 209-723-2401. Completed applications must be turned in by today and should be sent to: Merced County Courthouse Museum, P.O. Box 3557, Merced, CA 95344. All the awards and grants will be presented at the Historical Society’s annual meeting in February.
Women’s Bible Study
Coffee Break , an inter-denominational women’s Bible Study is kicking off a new 12-week Bible study on the book of Exodus beginning Tuesday. Coffee Break meets on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to noon at Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave. For more information, call 209-383-5038.
Never miss a local story.
Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group
The next meeting of the Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Jan. 11 the Hoffmeister Center, 1920 Canal St., Merced. If you have numbness or tingling in your feet or hands and want further information call Larry Frice at 209-358-2045 or Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405.
Master Gardeners of Merced
The Master Gardeners of Merced will host a free rose-pruning workshop for the public from 9-11am on Jan. 13 at the Applegate Park in Merced, 1045 W 25th St. For more information, call 209-385-7403.
La Grange Odd Fellows Breakfast
The La Grange Odd Fellows host their monthly breakfast to benefit Lafayette Lodge #65 from 8 to 11 a.m. Jan. 14 at the IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. For more information, call 209-853-2128.
Lunch and Learn
Pacifica Senior Living Merced will host a Lunch and Learn to benefit the general public regarding “New Year, New Beginnings” at noon Jan. 17 at 3420 R St., Merced. For more information, call 209-384-9700.
Meet with Atwater’s new interim city manger
Art de Werk, the new interim city manger in Atwater, invites the public to join him for a cup of coffee and to discuss ideas and plans for the community at 8 a.m. Jan. 18 at Atwater City Hall, 750 Bellevue Road, Atwater.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments