Around Town (01/09/2018)

Merced College Retired Women's Luncheon
The Merced College Retired Women's Monthly Luncheon will be held Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at LaHacienda, 3355 G St., Merced. The no-host luncheon is an opportunity to visit with retired ladies while enjoying a lunch together.
MLK Day march
The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day March begins at 11 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Eigth Street at the Merced County Fairgrounds. Marchers will make their way to the Art Kamanger Theatre on Main Street where the celebration continues until 2 p.m. For more, call Tamara Cobb, 209-722-7231.
Merced County Republican Women
Merced County Republican Women Federated will meet on Monday at the Branding Iron Restaurant, 640 W. 16th St. The speaker will be California Senate candidate Johnny Tacherra. Social time begins at 11:30 a.m. and lunch is served at noon. Reservations are required by Jan. 11 by calling 209-358-4391 or by email to virginiapayton42@gmail.com.
Docent training
The Merced County Courthouse Museum is recruiting new volunteers. Docents serve as tour guides for visitors to the Courthouse Museum and help to educate the public about Merced County history. The next annual docent training session is 10 a.m. Jan. 20 at the Courthouse Museum, 21st and N streets. Coffee and breakfast rolls will be provided. Make your reservation by calling the museum office at 209-723-2401.
Cioppino Dinner Fundraiser
The Merced Breakfast Lions Club hosts their 38th annual cioppino dinner Jan 20 at the Atwater APC Hall, 1420 3rd St., Atwater. Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 7 p.m. Numerous raffle prizes including a big screen TV, Monterey Bay Aquarium tickets and more, are waiting for the lucky winners. For ticket information, call Mike Carpenter at 209-384-0727. All proceeds stay in the greater Merced community.
Become an Advocate for Children
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Merced County will begin a new volunteer Advocate training class Jan. 20. Informational meetings are scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 8 and 2 p.m. Jan. 10 and 4 p.m. Jan. 16. CASA is a nonprofit organization that trains volunteers to provide support and advocacy for the abused and neglected children in the Merced County Foster Care System. For more information, call 209-722-2272.
