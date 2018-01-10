Around Town

Around Town (01/10/2017)

Sun-Star Staff

January 10, 2018 01:38 AM

Elks Lodge Drive-Through Dinner

The Merced Elks Lodge will have a drive-through dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan.17. The dinner cost is $10 and includes chicken quarters, beans, salad and a roll. Tickets can be purchased in advance from the Elks Lodge at 1910 M St. or at the door the night of the event. For more information, contact the lodge at 209-723-1240 or 209-756-3070.

Drive-Through BBQ Fundraiser

The Santa Fe Golf Range will host a drive-through barbecue fundraiser to benefit Merced Youth Connect from 4 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 20 at 3536 North Santa Fe Drive in Merced. For more information, visit www.mercedyouthconnect.com.

Brazilian Jazz Concert

The Los Banos Arts Council will host Grupo Falso Baiano at 7 p.m. Jan. 20 at The Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 Fifth St., Los Banos. For more information, call 209-826-6132.

Fruit Tree Pruning Workshop

The Master Gardeners of Merced will host a Fruit Tree Pruning Workshop for the public from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 27. For more information, to register and for location, please call 209-385-7403.

Song-Writing Workshop

The Los Banos Arts Council will host Terry Brown for a song-writing workshop and concert on Feb. 24 at The Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 Fifth St., Los Banos. The cost is $40 and includes tickets to Brown’s concert later that evening. Class participants will have the option of performing at the concert. For more information, call 209-826-6132.

World Day of Prayer in Merced

Church Women United in the Merced Area will meet March 2 to celebrate World Day of Prayer USA at Salvation Army, 1440 West 12th St. in Merced from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, call 907-351-4096.

Bus Driver Training Class

Merced College Continuing Education Program will host a Bus Driver Training class from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays from Jan. 20 to March 10 at the Merced College, AG 10. For more information, call 209-381-6540.

Intro to Microcomputer class

Merced College Continuing Education Program will host an Introduction to Microcomputer class from 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays from Jan. 19 to March 16 at the Merced College, TCC 3. For more information, call 209-381-6540.

If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.

