Around Town (01/11/2018)

Merced College Retired Women's Luncheon
The Merced College Retired Women's Monthly Luncheon will be held today at 11:30 a.m. at LaHacienda, 3355 G St., Merced. The no-host luncheon is an opportunity to visit with retired ladies while enjoying a lunch together.
MS Support group
The local MS Support group will have their next meeting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church, 500 Buena Vista Drive, Merced. The meetings are educational and empowering and all individuals with multiple sclerosis are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 209-631-7279.
Never miss a local story.
La Grange Odd Fellows Breakfast
The La Grange Odd Fellows host their monthly breakfast to benefit Lafayette Lodge #65 from 8 to 11 a.m. Jan. 14 at the IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. For more information, call 209-853-2128.
Meet with Atwater’s new interim city manger
Art de Werk, the new interim city manger in Atwater, invites the public to join him for a cup of coffee and to discuss ideas and plans for the community at 8 a.m. Jan. 18 at Atwater City Hall, 750 Bellevue Road, Atwater.
Docent training
The Merced County Courthouse Museum is recruiting new volunteers. Docents serve as tour guides for visitors to the Courthouse Museum and help to educate the public about Merced County history. The next annual docent training session is 10 a.m. Jan. 20 at the Courthouse Museum, 21st and N streets. Coffee and breakfast rolls will be provided. Make your reservation by calling the museum office at 209-723-2401.
Genealogical Society
Learn how to trace your family roots at the Merced County Genealogical Society annual program for beginners. Meet with the Merced County Genealogical Society in the Gracey Room of the Merced County Library, 2100 O St., Merced at 1 p.m. Jan. 20. The meeting is open to all, no membership is required.
United Way RPF program
The United Way of Merced County has released the Request for Proposals for its Community Investment Grants process. The RFP will cover the program period of July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019. The process for requesting funding and the eligibility criteria are posted on both our website and our Facebook: www.unitedwaymerced.org or on its Facebook page. For more information, call 209-383-4242.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments