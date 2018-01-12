Around Town (01/12/2018)

Elks Lodge Drive-Through Dinner
The Merced Elks Lodge will have a drive-through dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The dinner cost is $10 and includes chicken quarters, beans, salad and a roll. Tickets can be purchased in advance from the Elks Lodge at 1910 M St. or at the door the night of the event. For more information, contact the lodge at 209-723-1240 or 209-756-3070.
Drive-Through BBQ Fundraiser
The Santa Fe Golf Range will host a drive-through barbecue fundraiser to benefit Merced Youth Connect from 4 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 20 at 3536 North Santa Fe Drive in Merced. For more information, visit www.mercedyouthconnect.com.
UC Merced Downtown Campus Center
A ribbon cutting ceremony for the UC Merced Downtown Campus Center is planned for 11 a.m. Jan. 23 at the corner of 18th and N streets in Merced. Tours of the first-floor of the building will be given. The new center is expected to bring about 300 UC Merced staff to work in the downtown area of the city.
ReStore Volunteers Needed
Volunteer Orientation is scheduled for 3 p.m. Jan. 27 at the new ReStore, 1230 Broadway Ave., Atwater. The organization is seeking volunteers for the new ReStore and to repair items, help pick up items, and assist customers. For more information or to register, call 209-726-0850.
Sunday Social Dance
The Merced Sunday dance group will host the Merced Sunday Social Dance from 2 to 5 p.m. Jan 28 at Located at 755 W. 15th St., Merced. The cost is $8 per person, no partner needed. Doors open at 1 p.m. For more information call 209-628-0683.
Atwater Rotary Lobster Fest
Atwater Rotary’s 14th annual Lobster Fest is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Atwater APC Hall, 1420 Third St., Atwater. Tickets are $50. The door prize is $1,000 in cash. Raffle tickets for 50 great prizes are $1. Tickets, which need to be purchased in advance, are available from Atwater Rotarians or by contacting Roger Wood at 209-358-7343 or roger95301@att.net.
Friends of the Fair 2018 Kick-Off Dinner
The Friends of the Fair will hold an annual pre-party and membership dinner to kick off the 2018 fair season with a sit-down dinner, hosted bar and entertainment. Funds raised will go to support the Merced County Fairgrounds. Attendees must be 21 years old. The event is scheduled from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Merced County Fairgrounds Yosemite Hall. Tickets are $40 per person and are available at the Merced County Fairgrounds Office. For more information, call 209-722-1507.
