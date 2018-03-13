Around Town (03/13/2018)

Elks Lodge Drive-Thru Dinner
The Merced Elks Lodge will have a drive thru dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The dinner cost is $10 and includes chicken quarters, beans, salad and a roll. Tickets can be purchased in advance from the Elks Lodge at 1910 M St, from any Past Exalted Ruler or at the door the night of the event. For more information contact the lodge at 209-723-1240 or Dave Wells at 209-756-3070.
Merced Garden Club
Merced Garden Club, Inc. hosts Bryan Tassey at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Lake Yosemite, Fish & Game building. Tassey, the Merced College Landscape Horticulture Faculty lead, will present a program on pollinators. For more information, call 209-761-5710.
CASA Derby Night
CASA of Merced County is hosting CASA Derby Night from 6 to 11 p.m. March 24 at the Merced County Fairgrounds Pavilion on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. The evening will feature dinner, horseracing, a live auction, silent auction, marketplace, hat boutique and a sweet shop. The social hour begins at 6 p.m. with food and races beginning at 7 p.m. The cost is $75. Proceeds will benefit CASA and its mission to advocate on behalf of abused and neglected children in foster care. Tickets are available online at mercedcasa.org, or by calling the CASA office at 209-722-2272.
Gallery submissions
Merced College is calling for submissions for portfolio review for a solo or group exhibition at the Merced College Art Gallery, 3600 M St. The deadline for review is March 30. For more, call Susanne French, art gallery coordinator, at 209-384-6064.
New Beginnings Pancake Fundraiser
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals hosts a pancake breakfast at Applebee's in Merced from 8 to 9:45 a.m. April 7. Enjoy all-you-can-eat bacon, pancakes and a beverage for $10. The event can also be accessed virtually by logging on to New Beginnings' Facebook page. Tickets are available at Valley Animal Hospital, Christina's Fine Clothing and Santa Fe Pet Hospital. All proceeds benefit animals in Merced County. For more information, call 209-261-4644.
Motorcycle Ride and BBQ
Riders of Merced Power Sports and Blue Star Moms of Merced will host a motorcycle ride and BBQ to benefit Merced County charities and local service members serving overseas starting at 8 a.m. on May 5 at Merced Power Sports, 265 W. 15th St. Merced. For more information, visit www.romps209.org or call 209-722-8055.
