Around Town

Around Town (03/14/2018)

Sun-Star Staff

March 14, 2018 03:08 AM

Elks Lodge Drive-Thru Dinner

The Merced Elks Lodge will have a drive thru dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. today. The dinner cost is $10 and includes chicken quarters, beans, salad and a roll. Tickets can be purchased in advance from the Elks Lodge at 1910 M St, from any Past Exalted Ruler or at the door the night of the event. For more information contact the lodge at 209-723-1240 or Dave Wells at 209-756-3070.

Merced Sierra Club

Russ Speer will speak on “The New Water Paradigm- a 10,000-Year-Old Solution to our Modern Water and Weather Dilemmas” at the next Merced Sierra Club meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the United Methodist Church of Merced, 899 Yosemite Parkway. For more information, call 209-723-4747.

Water talk

California Retired Teachers Association

The California Retired Teachers Association, Merced/Mariposa Division, will Honor the Arts for St .Patrick’s Day from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Friday at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center Theatre, 645 West Main St. Merced. Friends in the community are invited to attend, free of charge. For more information, call Shirley Vaughn-Hulbert at 209-722-4782. A luncheon will follow the program at Bella Luna restaurant at a cost of $25. Seating is limited. For reservations, call LeeAnn at 209-617-1677.

St. Patty’s Day Meal

The Atwater VFW will host a St Patrick’s Day meal from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. They support Gold Star Mothers, Disabled Veterans Girl Scouts, Police Cadets and others. Call 209-761-0967 for further information.

St Patrick’s Day Corned Beef Dinner

Ballico American Legion will be serving their traditional St Patrick’s Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at 11305 Ballico Ave., Ballico. Donations are $8. Tickets can be purchased at the door. For more information, call 209-769-5625.

Okee Dokee Brothers

The Los Banos Arts Council will host The Okee Dokee Brothers children's concert at 1 p.m. on April 8. For more information call 209-826-6132. Tickets available on BrownPaperTickets.com. Adults $15. Children $12.

If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.

