Around Town

Around Town (03/15/2018)

Sun-Star Staff

March 15, 2018 03:46 AM

Merced Police Citizens Police Academy

The Merced Police Department is offering a free Citizens Police Academy. The classes will be held weekly on Wednesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. starting March 21 at the central police station, 611 West 22nd St., Merced. The deadline to enroll is Thursday. For more information or to enroll, call Eugene Drummond at 209-385-6297 or email drummonde@cityofmerced.org.

Merced County Republican Women

Merced County Republican Women Federated will meet on March 19 at the Branding Iron Restaurant, 640 W. 16th St. Social time begins at 11:30 a.m. and lunch is served at noon. Reservations are required for the $19 luncheon by March 15 by calling 209-358-4391 or by email to virginiapayton42@gmail.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

St. Patty’s

The Atwater VFW will host a St Patrick’s Day meal from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 17. They support Gold Star Mothers, Disabled Veterans Girl Scouts, Police Cadets and others. Call 209-761-0967 for further information.

St Patrick’s Day Corned Beef Dinner

Ballico American Legion will be serving their traditional St Patrick’s Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 17 at 11305 Ballico Ave., Ballico. Donations are $8. Tickets can be purchased at the door. For more information, call 209-769-5625.

Golden Valley Aquatic Boosters

The Golden Valley High School Aquatic Boosters will host a fried chicken drive through dinner to benefit the Golden Valley Aquatic Programs from 4-7 p.m. on March 28 at the Golden Valley Pool. Tickets are $10 each. For more information, contact gvhswaterpolo@gmail.com.

Gallery submissions

Merced College is calling for submissions for portfolio review for a solo or group exhibition at the Merced College Art Gallery, 3600 M St. The deadline for review is March 30. For more, call Susanne French, art gallery coordinator, at 209-384-6064.

Vendor yard sale

Habitat for Humanity will hold its annual Vendor Yard Sale 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 7 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2916 N. McKee Rd. Merced. Rent two parking spaces for $10. Applications at www.hfhmerced.org or call 209-726-0850.

If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here’s how you can help Los Banos fire fighters ‘Fill the Boot’ for burn victims

View More Video