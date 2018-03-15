Around Town (03/15/2018)

Merced Police Citizens Police Academy
The Merced Police Department is offering a free Citizens Police Academy. The classes will be held weekly on Wednesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. starting March 21 at the central police station, 611 West 22nd St., Merced. The deadline to enroll is Thursday. For more information or to enroll, call Eugene Drummond at 209-385-6297 or email drummonde@cityofmerced.org.
Merced County Republican Women
Merced County Republican Women Federated will meet on March 19 at the Branding Iron Restaurant, 640 W. 16th St. Social time begins at 11:30 a.m. and lunch is served at noon. Reservations are required for the $19 luncheon by March 15 by calling 209-358-4391 or by email to virginiapayton42@gmail.com.
Never miss a local story.
St. Patty’s
The Atwater VFW will host a St Patrick’s Day meal from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 17. They support Gold Star Mothers, Disabled Veterans Girl Scouts, Police Cadets and others. Call 209-761-0967 for further information.
St Patrick’s Day Corned Beef Dinner
Ballico American Legion will be serving their traditional St Patrick’s Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 17 at 11305 Ballico Ave., Ballico. Donations are $8. Tickets can be purchased at the door. For more information, call 209-769-5625.
Golden Valley Aquatic Boosters
The Golden Valley High School Aquatic Boosters will host a fried chicken drive through dinner to benefit the Golden Valley Aquatic Programs from 4-7 p.m. on March 28 at the Golden Valley Pool. Tickets are $10 each. For more information, contact gvhswaterpolo@gmail.com.
Gallery submissions
Merced College is calling for submissions for portfolio review for a solo or group exhibition at the Merced College Art Gallery, 3600 M St. The deadline for review is March 30. For more, call Susanne French, art gallery coordinator, at 209-384-6064.
Vendor yard sale
Habitat for Humanity will hold its annual Vendor Yard Sale 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 7 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2916 N. McKee Rd. Merced. Rent two parking spaces for $10. Applications at www.hfhmerced.org or call 209-726-0850.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments