Around Town (03/16/2018)

Art and Spirits Fun Night
Arbor Gallery will host Art and Spirits Fun Night featuring seascape artist Sue Cauwels to benefit the Multicultural Art Center at 6 p.m. today at the MAC, 645 W. Main St., Merced. For reservations, call 209-388-1090.
California Retired Teachers Association
The California Retired Teachers Association, Merced/Mariposa Division, will Honor the Arts for St .Patrick’s Day from 10 to 11:45 a.m. today at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center Theatre, 645 West Main St. Merced. Friends in the community are invited to attend, free of charge. For more information, call Shirley Vaughn-Hulbert at 209-722-4782. A luncheon will follow the program at Bella Luna restaurant at a cost of $25. Seating is limited. For reservations, call LeeAnn at 209-617-1677.
Never miss a local story.
St Patrick’s Day Corned Beef Dinner
Ballico American Legion will be serving their traditional St Patrick’s Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at 11305 Ballico Ave., Ballico. Donations are $8. Tickets can be purchased at the door. For more information, call 209-769-5625.
St. Patty’s
The Atwater VFW will host a St Patrick’s Day meal from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. They support Gold Star Mothers, Disabled Veterans Girl Scouts, Police Cadets and others. Call 209-761-0967 for further information.
AARP Meeting
Merced Sheriff Vern Warnke will speak at the monthly meeting of the Merced Chapter of AARP at 10 a.m. March 28 at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. For more information, call 209-357-8206.
Want to investigate Merced County gov’t?
Merced County residents can apply now to serve on the 2018-2019 Civil Grand Jury. A 19-member Grand Jury will be empaneled for a one-year term that begins July 1. The grand jury investigates local government agencies and issues reports and recommendations. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, a US citizen, a Merced County resident for at least one year, possess “sufficient knowledge of English,” and be available at least 20 hours per month, among other qualifications, court officials say. For more information, call 209-725-4172 or download an application online at www.mercedcourt.org. The new deadline to apply is May 4.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments