Around Town (03/17/2018)

The Atwater VFW will host a St Patrick’s Day meal from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 17. They support Gold Star Mothers, Disabled Veterans Girl Scouts, Police Cadets and others. Call 209-761-0967 for further information.
St Patrick’s Day Corned Beef Dinner
Ballico American Legion will be serving their traditional St Patrick’s Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 17 at 11305 Ballico Ave., Ballico. Donations are $8. Tickets can be purchased at the door. For more information, call 209-769-5625.
Chile relleno dinner fundraiser
Club Mercedes hosts a chile relleno dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 23 at 569 W. 9th St., Merced. Dine in or take out. The dinner includes chile rellenos, beans, rice and tortillas. The price is $12 per person in advance or at the door. The Club opens at 4 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Club’s building fund. For more information, call 209-383-9906.
CASA Derby Night
CASA of Merced County is hosting CASA Derby Night from 6 to 11 p.m. March 24 at the Merced County Fairgrounds Pavilion on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. The evening will feature dinner, horseracing, a live auction, silent auction, marketplace, hat boutique and a sweet shop. The social hour begins at 6 p.m. with food and races beginning at 7 p.m. The cost is $75. Proceeds will benefit CASA and its mission to advocate on behalf of abused and neglected children in foster care. Tickets are available online at mercedcasa.org, or by calling the CASA office at 209-722-2272.
Pork rib dinner
The Mariposa County Farm Bureau plans the annual Pork Rib Fundraiser Dinner 4-7 p.m. on March 24 at Stagg Hall, 2884 Bear Valley Road, Hornitos. The dinner tickets are only $15 each, and may be purchased from the Mariposa County Farm Bureau at 5117 Bullion St. in Mariposa or by calling 209-742-5875, or email at mcfarmbureau@sti.net.
Golden Valley Aquatic Boosters
The Golden Valley High School Aquatic Boosters will host a fried chicken drive through dinner to benefit the Golden Valley Aquatic Programs from 4-7 p.m. on March 28 at the Golden Valley Pool. Tickets are $10 each. For more information, contact gvhswaterpolo@gmail.com.
