Around Town (03/19/2018)

The Merced Running Club will host the Indian Gulch run to benefit the Buhach High School Cross Country team at 8:30 a.m. March 25 at the Hornitos Hall, 2884 Bear Valley Road in Hornitos. For more information, call 209-819-1083 or visit www.mercedrunningclub.com.
Merced College is calling for submissions for portfolio review for a solo or group exhibition at the Merced College Art Gallery, 3600 M St. The deadline for review is March 30. For more, call Susanne French, art gallery coordinator, at 209-384-6064.
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals hosts a pancake breakfast at Applebee's in Merced from 8 to 9:45 a.m. April 7. Enjoy all-you-can-eat bacon, pancakes and a beverage for $10. The event can also be accessed virtually by logging on to New Beginnings' Facebook page. Tickets are available at Valley Animal Hospital, Christina's Fine Clothing and Santa Fe Pet Hospital. All proceeds benefit animals in Merced County. For more information, call 209-261-4644.
Habitat for Humanity will hold its annual Vendor Yard Sale 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 7 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2916 N. McKee Rd. Merced. Rent two parking spaces for $10. Applications at www.hfhmerced.org or call 209-726-0850.
The Los Banos Arts Council will host The Okee Dokee Brothers children's concert at 1 p.m. on April 8. For more information call 209-826-6132. Tickets available on BrownPaperTickets.com. Adults $15. Children $12.
Riders of Merced Power Sports and Blue Star Moms of Merced will host a motorcycle ride and BBQ to benefit Merced County charities and local service members serving overseas starting at 8 a.m. on May 5 at Merced Power Sports, 265 W. 15th St. Merced. For more information, visit www.romps209.org or call 209-722-8055.
